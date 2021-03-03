D Yong “Magical EP” Review: A Perfect Show Of Magic

Spread the love











Popular Port Harcourt singer and music producer, Temidayo Peter Owojaiye dished out his debut project “Magical EP” last weekend.

D Yong employs MYB and Happy Africa in the 8-tracks body of work. Magical EP by D Yong explains the struggles of a young Nigerian star fighting to be something out of nothing. The extended play has production credits from D Yong, Beatz Motion, and Samoskie. The project was as well mixed and mastered by D Yong with help from Spektacula, Samoskie, and Kalaonthemix.

The project is supported by two singles Call and Finish.

In his words, “Like you’d agree, music is an avenue to find peace in the midst of the Nigerian struggle. Music gives us the platform to share our unique story as a part of our collective experiences as Nigerians. For me, it has been a journey. If you know my story then I expect you to be motivated with how a nobody is on his way to making an impact. I present to you the tracklist to my debut project “Magical EP”. EP out on February 26, 2021. MAGICAL EP is so special.”

He continued, “This project is a powerful compilation of my everyday experience”.

RATING

Lyrics – 4/5

Production – 4/5

Performance 5/5

Melody – 4/5

AVERAGE RATING – 4/5

LISTEN TO “MAGICAL EP” BY D YONG BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love









