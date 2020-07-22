  • Wed. Jul 22nd, 2020

Runtown propose to his Sudanese girlfriend (VIDEO)

Jul 22, 2020
Nigerian singer Runtown is reportedly engaged to his Sudanese girlfriend.

The singer and songwriter, Runtown shared some video clips with his Sudanese girlfriend weeks ago. Today, in a viral video, it appears the Nigerian singer is now engaged to this model.

What do you think? Please drop comments below


