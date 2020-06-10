Salah is not Better than any African player – Mikel Obi reveals

Spread the love











Former Nigeria International, John Obi Mikel, has revealed Egyptian Mohammed Salah is not better than any other African player.

Mikel revealed he didn’t expect Salah to succeed after he left Chelsea arguing that the thing that could differentiate Salah from other stars in Africa is the Ballon d’Or.

However, the former Super Eagles midfielder is happy with the progress Salah has made.

“I did not expect Mohamed Salah to succeed after he left Chelsea and went to the Italian League, and from there to Liverpool, I did not expect that he would appear as good as he is now,” Mikel Obi said OnTime Sports Egyptian channel.

“Salah is no less than the others until he wins the Ballon d’Or, and if that happens I will be proud of him, as he is very committed inside and outside the pitch.”

