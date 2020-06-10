salah and mikel

Chelsea's Mohamed Salah, John Obi Mikel during a training session at the Cobham Training Ground on 19th September 2014 in Cobham, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Sports

Salah is not Better than any African player – Mikel Obi reveals

By Simisola Biodun / June 10, 2020
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Former Nigeria International, John Obi Mikel, has revealed Egyptian Mohammed Salah is not better than any other African player.

Mikel revealed he didn’t expect Salah to succeed after he left Chelsea arguing that the thing that could differentiate Salah from other stars in Africa is the Ballon d’Or.

However, the former Super Eagles midfielder is happy with the progress Salah has made.

“I did not expect Mohamed Salah to succeed after he left Chelsea and went to the Italian League, and from there to Liverpool, I did not expect that he would appear as good as he is now,” Mikel Obi said OnTime Sports Egyptian channel.

HOT STORY  NFF confirms Rohr’s contract extension till after FIFA World Cup in Qatar

“Salah is no less than the others until he wins the Ballon d’Or, and if that happens I will be proud of him, as he is very committed inside and outside the pitch.”

What do you think? Please drop comments below

 


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: