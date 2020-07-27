“South-East rightly deserves next President” – Akwa Ibom leaders’ group backs Igbo Presidency

Spread the love











Akwa Ibom Leaders’ Vanguard, has declared support for an Igbo president with a claim that South-East rightly deserves the next slot.

The coordinator of the group, Senator Anietie Okon reiterated the call for restructuring. He said that support for Igbo Presidency is for equity, political inclusivenes, peace and development.

He said the presidency should be zoned to the South in 2023, adding, “When it is zoned to the South, then it will be fair to micro-zone it to the South-East geo-political block, which rightly deserves that next slot.”

On restructuring, he said, “The current structure is an aberration in which resources from one region are taken to develop other zones and fund their development agencies such as the North East Development Commission

