ALI AWAD is the CEO LAWYER and Businessman

Ali Jamal Awad, Esq. better known as the CEO Lawyer is an attorney, entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is the founding attorney of Ali Awad Law, P.C

Ali attended Kennesaw State University from 2010-2012 where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Multilingual Communications. Between 2012-2015, he attended Georgia State University College and was awarded a Doctor of Law (J.D.), Law. He also received a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.), Business Administration and Management, General from Georgia State University- J. Mack Robinson College of Business between 2013-2015.

His study abroad includes:

• International Perspectives on Urban Law & Policy – Istanbul, Turkey (Spring 2015)

• Environmental Law, Sustainability, & Development – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Summer 2013)

• Mexico Intensive Writing Program – Oaxaca Language Institute, Mexico (Summer 2012)

• China Intensive Language Program – University of Shanghai, China (Summer 2011)

• International Business and Politics – University of Zhengzhou, China (Summer 2010)

Prior to starting his own law firm Ali was a legal intern (Law clerk) at KPPB Law from June 2013- April 2014. His duties included; Reviewing depositions, drafted legal memos/briefs, creating Excel spreadsheets to track and discover trends in phone records that were used at trial. Ali was a Summer Associate at Ibrahim & Rao LLP from June 2014- Aug 2014 where his duties included; Drafting legal memoranda, preparing clients for immigration interviews, interpreting for Arabic-speaking and Spanish-speaking clients and performing various research tasks.

He was a Senior Editor at Southern Journal of Policy and Justice, revising, and helping publish numerous articles for the 8th Annual Edition of the Southern Journal of Policy and Justice (SJPJ). From April 2017- May 2018, he worked as “Of Counsel” at Stewart, Seay and Felton where he handled a variety of cases including but not limited to car wrecks, trucking accidents, wrongful death, civil rights, police brutality and workers compensation.

Ali Awad founded his firm in 2016 after winning a wide variety of injury claims and settled over $1 million in personal injury cases in his first year. These settlements included car wrecks, truck accidents, slip and fall cases, medical malpractice cases, and a disputed toxic mold exposure claim.

Mr. Awad is a member of the Georgia bar and has been licensed for 6 years.

He was recently awarded the Lead-Counsel rating by Thompson Reuters for his achievements in representing plaintiffs in personal injury matters. In his spare time, He enjoys martial arts training, traveling, and learning new languages. His social media pages are dedicated to empowering the public by providing free legal advice.

Ali Awad is a 2012 G.S.U. Fellowship Scholarship Award Winner and also a 2013 Johan Droogman Fellowship Scholarship Award Winner. He won the Lead Counsel Rated Attorney award in 2016.

A published author, his book on immigration law “The Social Injustice of Discretion from an Immigration Perspective: How Law Enforcement Agencies Illegally De-Americanize Visa Applicants; Volume 8” was published in 2014 while he was still in law school. Ali uses this knowledge to guide immigrants on personal injury cases across the country.

Originally of Palestinian descent Mr. Awad is from Dalton, Georgia, but lives and practices in Atlanta, Georgia.

