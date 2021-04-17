Spread the love











CONSTANTLLL To Perform At Bishops University Frosh Week Concert 2021. Connor Peters better known as ‘Constantlll’ is a canada based model, singer, hiphop & parody artist. The British born model/artist is making headlines again.

CONSTANTLLL was one of the supporting artists involved in a charity fashion show organized by Bishops University in 2019. The show which had an attendance of over 1000+ raised over $20,000 for NUHAB. The Fashion Show titled “IGNITE” was a runway event used to create awareness for those with alcohol and drug addiction and also raise money for people suffering and/or living with mental health issues. The initiative was used to raise money on behalf of The ‘NUHAB CENTER’, a non-profit rehabilitation center for people suffering from mental health issues, as well as drug and alcohol addictions.

In 2020 all events at Bishops University were put on hold due to the rising cases of covid infections and deaths and so there were no “Frosh Week” events. But ‘BEER GARDENS’ is set to make a return this year and CONSTANTLLL has been listed as one of the performing acts for this year’s event. Unfortunately this year’s event will be held virtually due to covid 19 restrictions amid still rising infections.

CONSTANTLLL says he is honoured to be listed as on of the performing artists this year and looking forward to the event. He is currently in the studio putting finishing touches to his debut album which will be released later this year.

