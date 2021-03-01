MAGGY SOAS Designs New Merchandise For Revelation Church LA

Spread the love











Maggy Kria Soas has unleashed a collection of wearables detailed for sale in the Revelation Church Merchandise Center. The merchandise was launched on Sun Feb 14th 2021 after Sunday service at Revelation Church new headquarters and worship center. The collection consists of T shirts, Hoodies, Sweat Tops, Joggers & Statements Tees. The apparels will be sold at Revelation Church merch center and online too.

The merch center is the brain child of Maggy, who is the head Prophetess at Revelation Church Of Jesus Christ (RCJC). Explaining the inspiration behind the collection, Maggy said she wanted a contemporary and modern look that is fashionably appealing to both millennials and over 40s. She said fashion and style is meant to cut across all ages just like Christ is for all ages, seasons and generations.

Maggy is also the lead stylist, designer and creative director for SpiritandSoul, a contemporary women’s fashion brand she founded in 2014. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Apparel Design and Manufacturing summa cum laude in 2012.

