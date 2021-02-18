REVELATION CHURCH LA Presents Kids Christmas Concert

Spread the love











Revelation Church Of Jesus Christ better known as Revelation Church LA has concluded plans for its annual kiddies Christmas concert.

The first annual concert was held on the 19th of December, 2018 and included both theatrical, musical and comedic performances by the kids. It also featured xmas carols by the church choir amongst others. This year’s concert will include nativity plays, musical performances and cultural presentations by the church kids. The concert is aimed at getting kids and their parents to collaborate and get involved in church activities by providing fun activities they can do together in line with the saying “catch them young”.

Revelation Church Of Jesus Christ (RCJC) aka Revelation Church LA was founded in 2013 as a Bible study group. It began to operate as a non profit organization formally known as The Revelation Church of Jesus Christ in 2017. It has since continued to grow with over 400 dedicated members in Los Angeles and hundreds of thousands more who join weekly church services virtually worldwide.

Revelation Church LA is focused on building stronger families through biblical and practical education rooted in the Bible. Located at 14545 Victory Blvd, Suite 204, Van Nuys, CA 91411 the church holds prophetic service every Thursday from 7:40pm-11pm and Sunday service at 10am-2pm.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related