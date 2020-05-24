Super Eagles Striker Victor Osimhen Loses Dad

Spread the love











Nigerian striker who plays for French League 1 club Lille, and the Nigerian Super Eagles has announced the death of his father.

Victor Osimhen announced on twitter that he has lost his father saying that ‘words can’t describe the feeling’.

The NFF President assured the former U17 World Cup winner of the empathy and support of the country’s football family at this challenging moment for the youngster and his family.

He said: “I have spoken to Victor Osimhen and expressed the sorrow of the NFF and the entire Nigerian Football family. His club, Lille OSC of France have given him a private aircraft to come to Nigeria to be with his family and probably for the burial rites. We have applied for landing permit but we are yet to get this. However, we are still on it and hopeful for the sake of the young lad.

