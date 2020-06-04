 Subscribe in a reader

“This people have  no shame”  – Peter Okoye reacts as FG approve N27 billion for National Assembly renovation

By Simisola Biodun / June 4, 2020
Nigerian singer and Zoom Lifestyle CEO, Peter Okoye also known as Mr P blasts the Nigerian government for approving N27 billion for the renovation of the National assembly.

Peter Okoye recalled that the National assembly was only build with N13.6 billion and it’s wrong to spend more trying to renovate it.

In his words, he wrote,

“ National Assembly that was built with N13.6 Billion , but would be renovated with N27 Billion. This people have No Shame.”

What do you think? Please drop comments below

 


