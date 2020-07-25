Tiwa Savage launch a bid to lure Rihanna into Collaborating with her

Tiwa Savage launch a bid to lure Rihanna into Collaborating with her
Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage has revealed she would love to work with Rihanna on a song.

The Universal Music act who joined Beyonce on the Lion King: The Gift Album last year believes its time to get a Rihanna collaboration. When asked which act she will love to work with, Tiwa Savage said Rihanna

The American singer has been away from music for a while. She spends most of her time brainstorming and promoting her fashion line Fenty.

Tiwa Savage today pleaded with her fans to tag Rihanna to their post until she gets to work with her.

What do you think? Please drop comments below


