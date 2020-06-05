Tonto Dikeh Brags about the result of her body surgery (Photos)

Nollywood Actress, Philanthropist and ‘Twit’, Tonto Dike has targeted her the individuals who censured her when she selected to go under the blade in a transition to upgrade her physical magnificence.
The mother-of-one, Tonto Dikeh shared a legacy photograph giving her body before she had plastic medical procedure and an ongoing one taken after medical procedure to give her change.
Sharing the above photograph, she composed ;
Where are the aproko’s that said medical procedure isn’t acceptable ooo???
HOT STORY Man Refuse to Switch on the Generator for his Wife Alleging that She is a Feminist (Photos)
May my old body be your segment m, Rolling eyes… (on the off chance that I slap you? Your eyes will move
Related Posts
“I have never and will never be a rapist” – Peruzzi reacts to rape allegations
“This people have no shame” – Peter Okoye reacts as FG approve N27 billion for National Assembly renovation
We have to do more than singing like Fela Kuti to change Nigeria – Wizkid
Nigeria is a mess with useless leaders – Wizkid fumes
“My grandma asked me when I’m bringing my husband home” – Bobrisky Reveals