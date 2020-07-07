Top 10 Most powerful countries in the world 2020

Spread the love











Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a new ranking for the most powerful countries (nations) in the world 2020 has been published.

Countries like Germany, Australia, United Kingdom and Japan makes the radar as one of the most powerful countries (nations) in the world. Power as we know it is based on several factors ranging from finances, infrastructure, currency value, ammunition ion, technology and economy.

China, India, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and others shocking couldn’t make it to the list of the top 10 most powerful countries or nations in the world. With all the technology and tourism in China and UAE respectively, one could argue the authenticity of this list. However, Switzerland leads the list with Canada, Japan and Germany following them closely.

In 2017, the list was a bit diffrent. United States, China and Russia led the list.

According to Improb below is what the list looked like three years ago.

1. United States

2. Russia

3. China

4. United Kingdom

5. Germany

6. France

7. Japan

8. Israel

9. Saudi Arabia

10. United Arab emirates

Netherlands and Norway are at the lower rung of the first 10 rankings. Below is the full list of the most powerful countries in the world 2020 and their positions:

Switzerland Canada Japan Germany Australia United Kingdom United States Sweden Netherlands Norway

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...