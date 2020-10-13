“5 for 5 granted” – Davido reveals the outcome of his meeting with the Speaker

Spread the love











Nigerian singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido says the 5 for 5 demand by the Nigerian Youth has been granted.

Davido made this known after having a closed door meeting with the Speaker House of Reps Femi Gbajabiamila.

He took to his twitter handle to make this revelation. He said,

“Minor victories and they’re all coming together. Little by little. From social media, to the streets to the office of the Inspector General of Police to the office of the Speaker of the House of reps. Each and every single one of our our voices is being heard! 5 for 5 granted.

Now let’s get some timelines and some action! Most immediately all guilty officers arrested! And no closed doors! Parade them like every other suspect !

