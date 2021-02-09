Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

TRENDING

50-year-old Mother Enrolls In JSS2 At Ilorin Grammar School

Feb 9, 2021 ,
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

A 50-year-old Nigerian woman identified as Mrs. Ajayi Folashade has enrolled in Ilorin Grammar School, Kwara state.

The woman who was recently enrolled in the school started at Junior Secondary School2, with kids younger than her children as her classmates.

According to Folashade she enrolled in the school to better herself, adding that she hopes to encourage people her age to follow through with their dreams irrespective of age.

The woman who aspires to be a Teacher someday has called on the government to create adult education programs so older people who desire to go back to school won’t have to sit with children to learn.

HOT STORY  "I’ll rather die broke than join illuminati” – Cardi B Blows hot

This is coming after an Instagram user with user name azaaa_firequeen took to her page to share a photo of her 48-year-old aunty who sat for the 2020 West Africa senior school certificate examination.

The lady revealed that her aunt whom she identified as Christina Samuel is a village farmer, and had no previous education because she was poor and had 3 kids from an early marriage.

Christina Samuel sends her kids to school, depending solely on farming as her source of income.

HOT STORY  "You cannot ban rouges and leave them armed" – Man says the Riffles of SARS Operatives should be seized

The 48-year-old mother of 3 is ready to pursue her life long dream of becoming an auxiliary nurse, even if she would starve to achieve her desire of being educated
.


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Post

Gists TRENDING

VIDEO LEAKED!! Lautech Student Caught Having S3x With Two Guys (18+)

HOT Politics TRENDING VIDEOS

Dino Melaye Makes Jest of Yoruba People And Sunday Igboho (Video)

NEWS TRENDING World

Prophet TB Joshua Shares New Prophecy Regarding Results of US Elections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You missed

TRENDING

50-year-old Mother Enrolls In JSS2 At Ilorin Grammar School

Feb 9, 2021
Entertainment News

Simi Will Manage Photoshop If I Don’t Get Six Packs In Two Months – Adekunle Gold

Feb 9, 2021
Entertainment News

Teni – “For You” Featuring Davido (Video Snippet)

Feb 5, 2021
NEWS

18 Prisoners Graduate From National Open University Of Nigeria

Feb 4, 2021