Banning SARS is the first step in reforming the Nigerian Police – Buhari

President Mohammad Buhari condemns the extra judicial killings of Nigerians, saying that the disbandment of SARS is the first step.

The President, Mohammad Buhari who shared pre-recorded video on his social media handles, says his government is committed to the extensive reformation of the Nigerian police force. He added that the primary duty of the police is to protect lives and not to end them.

The disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people. pic.twitter.com/XjQMSr3jlm — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 12, 2020

He however applauded the majority of the law enforcement officers whom he believe are diligent in their duties.

