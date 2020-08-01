BBNaija2020Lockdown: Praise and Ka3na caught having s3x (SEE VIDEO)

Spread the love











Big Brother Naija Season 5 housematez, Praise and Ka3na were caught on camera last night having s3x.

The duo has been very good friends in the house. Last night, Praise and Ka3na slept together on the same bed and as seen in the below video, it was so obvious that these two were having s3x.

What do you think? Please drop comments below

