HOT Local NEWS TRENDING

BREAKING: Police creates Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) to replace SARS

By Chief Editor
BREAKING: Police creates Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) to replace SARS
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

The IGP has announced the formation of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit to replace the recently-dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The Inspector General Of Police Muhammed Adamu has ordered all former SARS officers to report to Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination.

“Prospective members of this new team will also undergo psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment,” the statement read.

HOT STORY  "You cannot ban rouges and leave them armed" – Man says the Riffles of SARS Operatives should be seized

They will be retrained before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties.

Please share your thoughts below


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: