BREAKING: Police creates Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) to replace SARS

The IGP has announced the formation of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit to replace the recently-dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The Inspector General Of Police Muhammed Adamu has ordered all former SARS officers to report to Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination.

“Prospective members of this new team will also undergo psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment,” the statement read.

They will be retrained before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties.

