BREAKING: SARS has been officially dissolved #ENDSARS

IGP Muhammed Adamu announces dissolution of SARS, all officers serving within the unit are to be redeployed with immediate effect

The Inspector General of police Muhammed Adamu has on Sunday announced the dissolution of SARS.

In a press release on the verified twitter handle of Nigeria police,

“IGP DISSOLVES THE SPECIAL ANTI-ROBBERY SQUAD (SARS)

· Emplaces other measures to protect the citizens

“In the finest spirit of democratic, citizen-centred and community policing, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

“The IGP, while noting that the dissolution of SARS is in response to the yearnings of the Nigerian people, observes that by this dissolution, all officers and men of the now defunct Special Anti-robbery Squad are being redeployed with immediate effect.

“The IGP notes that the Force is not oblivious of the ever present need to combat armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country which was before now the core mandate of the erstwhile Squad.

“He assures that a new policing arrangement to address anticipated policing gaps the dissolution of SARS would cause has been evolved and shall be announced in due course.

“Meanwhile, as part of measures to prevent a re-occurrence of events that gave rise to the dissolution of SARS, a Citizens’ and Strategic Stakeholders’ Forum is being formed to regularly interface with Police leadership at all levels and …”

The IGP indicated that the members of the anti-robbery squad will be redeployed to other Police acommqnd in due course.

He also noted that the crimes committed against citizens by the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squard will be investigated and culprits punishes.

