Cardi B gives Offset a dirty lap dance and a hot kiss on birthday (See Video)

By Chief Editor
American rapper, Cardi B gives rumored estranged husband Offset a dirty lap dance and a hot kiss to mark her 28th birthday.

Despite the fact Cardi B officially filed for divorce September 16th, the former flames looked closer than ever as they engaged in a deep conversation outside the Las Vegas venue.

From the video clips, it appears Cardi B and Offset are back together as they lock lips and dance dirty in new videos.

The pair, who enjoyed a whirlwind three-year-marriage were pictured sharing a passionate kiss during the WAP singer’s 28th birthday bash.


