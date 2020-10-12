Cardi B gives Offset a dirty lap dance and a hot kiss on birthday (See Video)

Spread the love











American rapper, Cardi B gives rumored estranged husband Offset a dirty lap dance and a hot kiss to mark her 28th birthday.

Despite the fact Cardi B officially filed for divorce September 16th, the former flames looked closer than ever as they engaged in a deep conversation outside the Las Vegas venue.

From the video clips, it appears Cardi B and Offset are back together as they lock lips and dance dirty in new videos.

The pair, who enjoyed a whirlwind three-year-marriage were pictured sharing a passionate kiss during the WAP singer’s 28th birthday bash.

This nigga OFFSET all up in there pic.twitter.com/14USHqXaqE — dudes & dudettes I Caught That Cap On Camera🤳🤳 (@ToryGohoek) October 11, 2020

