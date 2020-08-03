COVID-19 is not real, it is a demonic propaganda – Bishop Oyedepo

Spread the love











Founder and president of Living Faith Church AKA Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo says COVID-19 is a demonic propaganda and not real.

Addressing his congregation on Sunday, the cleric said “I’ve said severally that this coronavirus stuff is a mere noise, a noise from hell.

“I watched something yesterday on frontline doctors in the US… it’s a noise from hell and there’s nothing hidden under the earth that God does not know.

“Now they will know that God’s greatest interest on the face of the earth is the soul of men and everyone that is out to destroy them my God will destroy them.

“There’s no week you don’t have testimonies for coronavirus. It’s like fever. It’s like fever. Evil intentions, evil schemes, what’s coronavirus? We’ve found a score but they said it’s not relevant.

“They cut it of on YouTube, they cut it off on different platforms just to keep the propaganda going. But I tell you, God is in the midst of His people. Anyone that is out to destroy the souls of men, God will destroy them.”

