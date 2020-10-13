END SARS: Reality TV star, Tacha cancels Port Harcourt protest

Spread the love











Rivers state born Big brother Naija ex-housemate, Tacha cancels Port Harcourt #EndSARS protest scheduled to hold this morning.

Tacha who felt bad learning of Governor Wike’s order against #EndSARS protesters has finally backed down as she cancels the protest.

She took to her Twitter handle a few minutes ago to make this known, quoting her previous tweet about the protest and announced its cancelation.

