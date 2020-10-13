END SARS: Reality TV star, Tacha cancels Port Harcourt protest

Rivers state born Big brother Naija ex-housemate, Tacha cancels Port Harcourt #EndSARS protest scheduled to hold this morning.
Tacha who felt bad learning of Governor Wike’s order against #EndSARS protesters has finally backed down as she cancels the protest.
She took to her Twitter handle a few minutes ago to make this known, quoting her previous tweet about the protest and announced its cancelation.
CANCELLED🙏🙏 https://t.co/ewfrhhL0Rd
— TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) October 13, 2020
