EndSARS: ECOWAS reacts, tells Nigerian youths and Buhari to  urgently pursue dialogue

ECOWAS on Thursday expressed concern over the End Sars protest ongoing in Nigeria.

The Commission made it position known in a press statement it released on Wednesday titled: ‘ENDSARS PROTESTS IN NIGERIA’.

ECOWAS Commission notes that, “in an effort to address the demands of the protesting youth, the Federal Government of Nigeria took important decisions regarding disbandment of SARS, comprehensive police reforms and investigation of cases of police brutality”.

It, therefore, encouraged the President Buhari led administration to seek peace through dialogue with the Youths.

“ECOWAS Commission appeals to the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Nigerian youth and the civil society to urgently pursue dialogue for an early and amicable resolution of this social unrest and maintain the Nigerian image as a bastion of law and order.

“While ECOWAS Commission recognizes the right of citizens to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and protests, it also wishes to stress that those rights should be exercised in a non-violent manner.

“In this regard, ECOWAS Commission calls on all protesters to remain peaceful in the conduct of their demonstrations”, the statement read.

They also prayed for the families of the victims.

“ECOWAS Commission expresses its condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives during the protests and wishes the injured a speedy recovery”, it prayed.

