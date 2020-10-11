EndSARS: Naira Marley to lead protest to Nigerian law makers

Spread the love











Nigerian indigenous rapper and singer, Naira Marley has revealed it’s time to take the protest to the Nigerian uan Senate and House of representatives members.

The Marlin music president, Naira Marley made this known on his verified twitter handle a while ago.

“Hello Marlians

I think our protest should go to the

Senators and house of reps members, they are in Abuja to represent us if the federal Government is not doing the right thing we should hold our senators and house of representatives members responsible.

” Because they make decisions and direct this country

We elected and voted them in office so they should speak

If we have issues at the state level we can hold the governor responsible

But the senators and house of reps members are the only federal representatives close to us.

“If our voice cant get to the president it should get to them

” Because police has a whole and sars is not under the state government the federal government controls them

“So we call on all our senators and house of representatives members in nigeria to seat over this and EndSARS.”

But the senators and house of reps members are the only federal representatives close to us — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 11, 2020

