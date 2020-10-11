HOT Local TRENDING

#EndSARS : “They want to rename SARS” – Nigerians on Twitter alleges

By Chief Editor
#EndSARS : "They want to rename SARS" – Nigerians on Twitter alleges
There are rumors that the Inspector General Of Police Muhammed Adamu is about to rename SARS from the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad to something else.

While some Nigerians are celebrating the dissolution of SARS by the Inspector General Of Police, others has alleged that they want to rename FSARS.

“THEY WANT TO RENAME SARS. WEYREY WAN DEY DISGUISE. #EndSARS”.

Other Nigerian react…

