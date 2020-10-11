EndSARS : “They want to rename SARS” – Nigerians on Twitter alleges

There are rumors that the Inspector General Of Police Muhammed Adamu is about to rename SARS from the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad to something else.
While some Nigerians are celebrating the dissolution of SARS by the Inspector General Of Police, others has alleged that they want to rename FSARS.
“THEY WANT TO RENAME SARS. WEYREY WAN DEY DISGUISE. #EndSARS”.
— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) October 11, 2020
Scrapping is not enough. There must be an executive order to this effect. Scrapping without an executive order to this effect has no force of law.
We also need a judicial panel of enquiry into SARS atrocities!#ThePresidentShouldSpeak us oo
— Amaka Okonkwo (@cokonkwo42) October 11, 2020
Can we get #ProsecuteSARS trending?
They can't scam us with an audio order to #EndSARS while the officers still have jobs. Some of them are beating protestors up right now. #ProsecuteSARS #ProsecuteThemAll
— Keyu #EndSars (@keyukemiubi) October 11, 2020
We don’t just want a mere tweet that SARS has been dissolved. We want an Executive order, a Legislative action and Judicial panel of enquiry set up to prosecute the SARS officers that has harassed/killed innocent Nigerians. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality
— Doris (@1nigeriangirl) October 11, 2020
