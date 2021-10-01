Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

TRENDING

[EP] Dark Poet – No Cap ft. Falz, M.I Abaga, Yung6ix, Dremo, CDQ

Oct 1, 2021 , ,
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

The long Awaited project “No Cap” extended play from Nigerian veteran rapper Dark Poet is finally here, the 7 song EP includes the previously released single “Ripple Effect” a captivating tale that holds you by the hand and shed a light on Police brutality from three different angles, it features heavyweights M.I Abaga and Falz.

The project is Dark Poet’s first official body of work, and he chose to work with fast-rising producer “ExtremeBeatz” who produced 6 out of the 7 tracks on the project, he also collaborated with other industry favorites like CDQ on the smash record “swallow” and displayed some lyrical poise with the punchline kings Yung6ix and Dremo on the track “Yung Boss”.

HOT STORY  L.A.X – “Faster” (Prod. by Smeez beat)

Introducing Q-dee & Ezzie Wonder with the seductive tunes of “Kura”.

“This project has been almost 5 years in the making and I hope everyone can take some time to appreciate the hard work and dedication it took me and my team to bring this forward, there is something for everyone”, he mentioned in an interview.

He also made it known that he would be dropping singles to his next project later this year, as he is back in the studio working.

HOT STORY  "5 for 5 granted" – Davido reveals the outcome of his meeting with the Speaker

Click the link below to stream the EP.

STREAM “NO CAP” ON DSPs

STREAM “NO CAP” ON AUDIOMACK

AUTHOR


aL Yhusuff

“Some people have lives; some people have music” – John Green


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

News TRENDING

[EP] Yemi Alade – Queendoncom

TRENDING

Brainee & Josh2Funny – You To Good

News TRENDING VIDEOS

Wow! Rapper DanDizzy Freestyles And Buys Samsung Phone In Ikeja Mall (See Video)

You missed

TRENDING

[EP] Dark Poet – No Cap ft. Falz, M.I Abaga, Yung6ix, Dremo, CDQ

Oct 1, 2021
News

Davido Announces O2 Show, Plans To Sell Out The Arena For The Second Time

Sep 30, 2021
News

BREAKING! Rotimi And Vanessa Mdee Welcome 1st Son

Sep 29, 2021
News

“Stop Smoking Weed, You Would Sound Like Frog Voice..” – Fans React to Burna Boy’s Vocal Exercise Video

Sep 28, 2021