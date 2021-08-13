[EP] Yemi Alade – Queendoncom

Spread the love











Effyzzie Music singer/songwriter Yemi Alade follows up her 2020 “Empress” album with the release of her much-anticipated extended playlist “Queendoncom”.

The 7-track project houses previously released singles – Dr. Amir produced “Enjoyment” and the Egar Boi produced “Ogogoro”. Other tracks on the set include “Sweety“, “Ike“, Selebobo produced “Dada“, “Ella” and “Fire”.

Yemi Alade is currently set to embark on the U.S leg of her Empress World Tour, and tickets are already up for sale.

Listen to “Queendoncom” below:

