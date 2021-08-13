Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

News TRENDING

[EP] Yemi Alade – Queendoncom

Aug 13, 2021 , , , ,
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Effyzzie Music singer/songwriter Yemi Alade follows up her 2020 “Empress” album with the release of her much-anticipated extended playlist “Queendoncom”.

The 7-track project houses previously released singles – Dr. Amir produced “Enjoyment” and the Egar Boi produced “Ogogoro”. Other tracks on the set include “Sweety“, “Ike“, Selebobo produced “Dada“, “Ella” and “Fire”.

Yemi Alade is currently set to embark on the U.S leg of her Empress World Tour, and tickets are already up for sale.

HOT STORY  Wizkid join #EndSARS protests in London (Photos & Video)

Listen to “Queendoncom” below:

STREAM “QUEENDONCOM” ON AUDIOMACK

YEMI ALADE – QUEENDONCOM ON DSPS

AUTHOR


aL Yhusuff

“Some people have lives; some people have music” – John Green


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

News

American Channel- “MTV” Reminds Wizkid About His Award Nomination, Begs For A Repost

News

Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido Ranks High On Instagram’s Rich List, Makes #64,150,000

News Sponsored

BLINX Unveils Album Cover And Playlist for “PAIN, SUFFERING & SACRIFICE”

You missed

News TRENDING

[EP] Yemi Alade – Queendoncom

Aug 13, 2021
News

American Channel- “MTV” Reminds Wizkid About His Award Nomination, Begs For A Repost

Aug 13, 2021
VIDEOS

[Audio + Video] Danieqt – “Monalisa”

Aug 12, 2021
News

Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido Ranks High On Instagram’s Rich List, Makes #64,150,000

Aug 11, 2021