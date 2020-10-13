“Go to sambisa forest” – Protesters tell Police in Port Harcourt

Spread the love











End SARS protesters in a Port Harcourt has sent out a message to the Rivers State police command to go to sambisa if they are tired of Port Harcourt.

The dissatisfied youths stormed the streets of Port Harcourt to protest against police brutality irrespective of the order from Governor Wike Banning such protests.

In a viral video trending online, the protesters could be heard chanting “Police go sambisa if Port Harcourt Don tire you”

