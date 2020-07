Spread the love











A man has been buried in a Casket designed like a Holy Bible.

We earlier reported about a man who was buried in a d*ck shaped Casket last time and this one seems to have taken it religious. Africans seems to be taking a man’s burial more important than his life.

See the pictures of a man buried in a Bible shaped Casket.

