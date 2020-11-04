Prophet TB Joshua Shares New Prophecy Regarding Results of US Elections

Spread the love











General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet T.B Joshua yesterday dropped a prophecy on the outcome of the ongoing United States presidential elections

Joshua held back from directly stating, who the winner of the polls would be, but suggested that Christians would be disappointed.

President Donald Trump of the Republican Party is seeking re-election against former Vice President Joe Biden of the Democratic Party.

Christians, especially of the white demographics, are known to overwhelmingly support Trump.

About 80 per cent of white evangelical voters still support Trump, according to the latest polling by the Pew Research Centre, about the same as supported him in 2016.

Joshua urged Christians to take solace in U.S. Supreme Court Judge, Amy Coney Barrett, a Trump appointee.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Barret’s appointment on October 27, in what was seen as a victory for President Trump and Conservatives, following the Democrats and Liberals’ opposition to her nomination.

In a November 1 YouTube audio titled ‘U.S. ELECTION 2020 PROPHECY!!!’ released by the SCOAN, Joshua promised to reveal more after the “inauguration of the new president”.

He said: “What is happening in the American election is as a result of the power in the tongue. The word we speak determines the life we enjoy (Proverbs 6:2). The tongue can either work for us or against us – death and life lie in the tongue (Proverbs 18:21).

“We Christians would have loved it to go the way we wanted. But the Bible says it is never proper to base our faith on our improvement after prayer. We should not worry. The joy is that the new Supreme Court Judge, Amy Coney Barrett, will be an instrument of check.

“Finally, let us learn how to believe that God hears us when we pray – it is a much greater blessing. There is likely going to be pockets of resistance here and there but nothing will change. Let me reserve what I am seeing until the inauguration of the new president.”

