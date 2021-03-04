REVEALED: Burna Boy’s Gang Stabbed CDQ During His Fight With Obafemi Martins (See Video)

Spread the love











New reports reveal rapper CDQ was heavily stabbed during Burna Boy’s friction with footballer Obafemi Martins.

According to Pulse, they received an exclusive video and audio tape of what transpired between Burna Boy and Obafemi Martins at Quilox night club on February 28, 2021. Reports claim the fight was between Burna Boy’s friend Rahman Jago and another person. The fight got so big that it affected Obafemi Martins camp which brought Burna Boy into the issue.

CDQ in an audio obtained by Pulse Nigeria, explicitly confirmed Burna Boy’s involvement. Speaking in Yoruba, he says, “It was Burna and his squad, led by a guy named Richie who later got stabbed as well. I made sure that he bled. [My People] questioned Burna’s sanity to do this in Lagos; not Port Harcourt or London.”

CDQ continued, “He [Burna Boy] is an oloribuku. When [his camp] got done, I called my people over to retaliate against [Burna’s] camp. [Burna] then took me to the hospital where I got two pints of blood last night.

See Video Below












