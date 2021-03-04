Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

Entertainment News HOT TRENDING

REVEALED: Burna Boy’s Gang Stabbed CDQ During His Fight With Obafemi Martins (See Video)

Mar 4, 2021 , ,
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

New reports reveal rapper CDQ was heavily stabbed during Burna Boy’s friction with footballer Obafemi Martins.

According to Pulse, they received an exclusive video and audio tape of what transpired between Burna Boy and Obafemi Martins at Quilox night club on February 28, 2021. Reports claim the fight was between Burna Boy’s friend Rahman Jago and another person. The fight got so big that it affected Obafemi Martins camp which brought Burna Boy into the issue.

HOT STORY  Burna Boy – "Onyeka" (Official Video)

CDQ in an audio obtained by Pulse Nigeria, explicitly confirmed Burna Boy’s involvement. Speaking in Yoruba, he says, “It was Burna and his squad, led by a guy named Richie who later got stabbed as well. I made sure that he bled. [My People] questioned Burna’s sanity to do this in Lagos; not Port Harcourt or London.”

CDQ continued, “He [Burna Boy] is an oloribuku. When [his camp] got done, I called my people over to retaliate against [Burna’s] camp. [Burna] then took me to the hospital where I got two pints of blood last night.

See Video Below

HOT STORY  "Burna Boy is one of the most incredible Artistes I have ever seen" - Diddy

Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

HOT MUSIC VIDEOS

Fireboy DML And D Smoke Presents “Champion” Official Video

Africa HOT

Congolese Villagers Discover Mountain Filled With Gold (Video)

Entertainment News Gists

“Good Morning Ma.. Please Help My Son” – Woman Begs Bobrisky (See Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You missed

Entertainment News HOT TRENDING

REVEALED: Burna Boy’s Gang Stabbed CDQ During His Fight With Obafemi Martins (See Video)

Mar 4, 2021
HOT MUSIC VIDEOS

Fireboy DML And D Smoke Presents “Champion” Official Video

Mar 4, 2021
ALBUM MUSIC REVIEWS

D Yong “Magical EP” Review: A Perfect Show Of Magic

Mar 3, 2021
MUSIC Sponsored

Boy Boy Presents New Tune “New Uprising”

Mar 3, 2021