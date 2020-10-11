Wizkid join #EndSARS protests in London (Photos & Video)

Spread the love











Starboy Entertainment boss, Amy Balogun widely known as Wizkid has joined the ongoing #EndSars protest in London.

Wizkid who should be dropping his highly anticipated fourth studio album “Made in Lagos” on October 15th has taken to the streets of London to sho solidarity with his people against police brutality.

Our President has spoken! Machala number 1 forever. Olenuuuuu @wizkidayo 🦅🦅🦅🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/6D6yvt3CAI — AFC (@TayoAFC) October 11, 2020

My king @wizkidayo has arrived talk and do pic.twitter.com/ozy8zir6sO — 4 days to MADE IN LAGOS (@PetersOsahon) October 11, 2020

AFC don shake Wizkid. Gauge the eye contact and the energy. Na exactly how I imagine am ffs pic.twitter.com/lTXLG2J4ms — AFC (@TayoAFC) October 11, 2020

