END SARS Entertainment News TRENDING

Wizkid join #EndSARS protests in London (Photos & Video)

By Chief Editor
Wizkid join #EndSARS protests in London (Photos & Video)
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Starboy Entertainment boss, Amy Balogun widely known as Wizkid has joined the ongoing #EndSars protest in London.

Wizkid who should be dropping his highly anticipated fourth studio album “Made in Lagos” on October 15th has taken to the streets of London to sho solidarity with his people against police brutality.


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
HOT STORY  You are a ‘Low Budget Omotola’ - Dotman Slams Actress Nkechi Blessing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: