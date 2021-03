Spread the love











Port Harcourt born Nigerian talented rapper, DanDizzy takes his rap freestyles to the Ikeja Mall.

Below is a video of DanDizzy rendering hot freestyles in Ikeja Mall. The shocking part was when he enquired for the price of a Samsung phone and paid for the phone.

See Video Below

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love