“You cannot ban rouges and leave them armed” – Man says the Riffles of SARS Operatives should be seized

Following the disbandment of SARS, a a Nigerian man has called on the IGP to seize the Riffles of all SARS operatives.

Recall we reported the dissolution of Federal Special Arm Robbery Squad (FSARS) by the Inspector General Of Police Muhammed Adamu. A Nigerian man on Twitter believes a court order is needed and the Riffles of these operatives seized to ensure adequate enforcement of this order.

“We need a court order !!! A signed document , all current SARS operative summoned and their riffles taking away from them. If that does not happen then it’s not working. You cannot ban rouges and leave them armed. #EndSARS #EndSarsNow”

