Young Juju Man Commands Davido To Release “A Better Time” Album (See Video)
A young man was recorded in Lagos as he offers a sacrifice in broad day light commanding Davido to release his “A Better Time” Album.

Man found on the street of Lagos with Sacrifice calling out Davido to release their Album

In the viral video circulating online, an anonymous young man took the streets bare-chested with only a white towel wrapped around his waist whiles holding a plate of boiled eggs.

He later left the plate of egg on the floor and walked away after the commanding Davido to release his third studio album “A Better Time”.

