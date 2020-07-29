Two High Schools Boys Design Automatic Hand Washing Machine in Kenya (VIDEO)

Spread the love











Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, two Kenyan boys have now designed an automatic hand washing machine.

Two High School Boys, Patrick Kinyanjui and Kelvin Kimani have designed an automatic hand washing station using radio parts. When and where is the next science fair? Is this scaleable?

See Video;

