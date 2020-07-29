Two High Schools Boys Design Automatic Hand Washing Machine in Kenya (VIDEO)

Simisola Biodun
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, two Kenyan boys have now designed an automatic hand washing machine.

Two High School Boys, Patrick Kinyanjui and Kelvin Kimani have designed an automatic hand washing station using radio parts. When and where is the next science fair? Is this scaleable?

See Video;
What do you think? Please drop comments below

Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
HOT STORY  Kcee and Wife welcome a bouncing baby boy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.