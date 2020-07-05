US rapper Kanye West has announced his intention to run for US presidency 

Spread the love











The famous circular rapper, Kanye West who converted to a gospel musician just recently, made this announcement via his official Twitter handle on Saturday night.

Kanye West said, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.

“I am running for president of the United States,” West tweeted around 9 p.m. ET.

The wealthy musician completed the tweet with an American flag emoji, and the hashtag “#2020VISION.”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...