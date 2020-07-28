Varsities should not resume at all – Chancellor tells FG

Spread the love











The Chancellor and founder of Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, Ile Ife, Dr Abdulrahman Adedoyin, says universities and other schools should not resume at all amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Secondary school finalists who are about to sit for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination have been told to return to school from August 4.

Adedoyin, unlike many other founders of private varsities, says it is only right to pend school resumption if the COVID-19 figures given by the Federal Government is correct.

He said, “ As far as I am concerned, It is better to be alive than to die. If the Federal Government is right with the figures of rising cases of coronavirus everyday, schools should not resume at all.”

