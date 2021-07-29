[Audio + Video] Blessnjol – “Aunty Anita”

Spread the love











PutDaBeat Records new artist, Blessing Chiamaka Joel aka Blessnjol, was born 11 July 1993, she’s a Nigerian singer, songwriter, Born into the family of Mr. and Mrs. Oluchukwu Joel Okoro in Obinze, Owerri, Imo state. She was born in Bachirawa, Kano state.

The fast rising artist, Blessnjol, began her music career at the age of eight(8) where she joined a junior church choir, she relocated to Abuja at the age of 13 for her secondary education, Some years later, she began doing backup vocals for artists. After gaining experience in so many talent auditions.

Blessnjol, in 2021 signed a recording deal with PutDaBeat Records, an independent record label based in the United States of America, she does afro beat and afro pop music.

She’s inspired by the growth of the Nigerian music industry. Enjoy her latest music titled “AUNTY ANITA” audio and video produced by PutDaBeat Records and directed by S.O.S.

Watch the video and download Aunty Anita Mp3 below

[embedded content]



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Blessnjol-Aunty-Anita.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love









