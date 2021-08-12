Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

VIDEOS

[Audio + Video] Danieqt – “Monalisa”

Aug 12, 2021 , , , ,
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Danieqt, X-city World Entertainment act, A fast Nigerian rising artist based in turkey, Danieqt is back with a new banger titled “Monalisa”.

The song which surfaced online last year attracted huge attention from music Lovers. July 2021, He dropped a new song “DIIPA”. Now, his Monalisa song is back again in another shape with a video shot in the Turkish Republic directed by Stoic.

Produced by Mixta Courage, mixed and mastered by Sukasounds… Listen below

HOT STORY  Ajebo Hustlers X Omah Lay – Pronto (Official Video)

DOWNLOAD MP3

Video Directed by Stoic, Watch and Enjoy!

[embedded content]

Instagram/Twitter : @iamdanieqt 


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

VIDEOS

[Audio + Video] Ugee – “Sope”

VIDEOS

[Audio + Video] Blessnjol – “Aunty Anita”

Hot Sponsored VIDEOS

BRUME – “Workaholic” (Performance Video)

You missed

VIDEOS

[Audio + Video] Danieqt – “Monalisa”

Aug 12, 2021
News

Ahead Of Wizkid, Davido Ranks High On Instagram’s Rich List, Makes #64,150,000

Aug 11, 2021
Lyrics

Naira Marley – “Drug Test LYRICS”

Aug 9, 2021
News Sponsored

BLINX Unveils Album Cover And Playlist for “PAIN, SUFFERING & SACRIFICE”

Aug 9, 2021