[Audio + Video] Danieqt – “Monalisa”

Danieqt, X-city World Entertainment act, A fast Nigerian rising artist based in turkey, Danieqt is back with a new banger titled “Monalisa”.
The song which surfaced online last year attracted huge attention from music Lovers. July 2021, He dropped a new song “DIIPA”. Now, his Monalisa song is back again in another shape with a video shot in the Turkish Republic directed by Stoic.
Produced by Mixta Courage, mixed and mastered by Sukasounds… Listen below
Video Directed by Stoic, Watch and Enjoy!
[embedded content]
Instagram/Twitter : @iamdanieqt
