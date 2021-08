Spread the love











UGOCHUKWU OKEREAFOR stage name U-GEE Is A Nigerian Singer And Songwriter Born and raised in Lagos. He describes is Genre of music as Afro-Pop/ Afro-reggae

Dropping his new single“Sope“, U-GEE talks about being grateful and thanksgiving should follow after receiving blessings

Produced by Mykha… Listen and Enjoy!

STREAM/DOWNLOAD MP3

Watch Sope video below

[embedded content]

