Bella Shmurda “Rush” Video Should Be Banned By NBC – Fan Asserts

Spread the love











A Nigerian music fan on twitter has called on the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to ban the video of Rush by Bella Shmurda.

The singer, Bella Shmurda took to his Instagram handle to share a teaser of the Rush video which a fan has now described to be ‘sexualizing women’.

In her words,

“NBC should look into Bella shmurda Rush visuals before the video drop. These artists should know that minors are included in their fanbase, what will this portray after being released? Sexualizing women? We should join & help the upcoming generations with proper sanity not nudity”.

NBC should look into Bella shmurda Rush visuals before the video drop. These artists should know that minors are included in their fanbase, what will this portray after being released? Sexualizing women? We should join & help the upcoming generations with proper sanity not nudity — 𝐌𝕆𝐇𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄🔰 (@Mohnice_) March 4, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love









