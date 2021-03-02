Bobrisky Shares 50K To Four New Persons Who Tattooed His Face On Their Body (See Videos)

Spread the love











Popular Nigerian social media influencer Bobrisky reportedly shares 50K each to four new persons who tattooed his name on their body.

Bobrisky took to his Instagram handle to share the videos of these fans as they get an ink of him on their bodies.

She later went on to share a video of her introducing the fans to the camera with a caption that explained he gave them fifty thousand naira each.

See Video Below

The fans include a man and three girls.

What do you think? Please drop comments below

