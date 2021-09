Spread the love











Watch the Official Video for I Dey Miss You by Skales featuring Imanse.

Skales premiers a new music video for his joint track with Imanse, titled “I Dey Miss You“. The song is an Afro-Pop record with a spice of classic Latin sound, which you can dedicate to someone you miss and would love to go out with.

Below is the visuals to the sweetest song right now, As Directed by Director Tsunky, Enjoy!!!

[embedded content]

GET AUDIO HERE

