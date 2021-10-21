[Video] Tems – “Crazy Tings”

Spread the love











Today October 21, 2021, Tems releases the music video to her new trending hit track ‘CRAZY TINGS’.

“Crazy Tings” is Tems 2021 debut single and it’s irregular. The talented Alte singer brings a new spice to Afrobeat with this new song. The record is off Tems’ sophomore EP titled ‘If Orange Was A Place‘.

Through its five tracks, If Orange Was a Place creates ample space for Tems’ distinctive voice to shine as she navigates through themes of finding inner peace and staying true to self. “Orange is a vibe,” she explains. “It is the feeling of sunset and the sweetness of an orange. And when I think of those songs, I am transported to a different place where everything is warm and sweet.”

About the track ‘Crazy Tings’ Tems said;

“This song was inspired by the crazy amazing things that have been going on in my life, and it was made in Ghana. The beat was played to me by GuiltyBeatz and I was surrounded by orange light and alcohol. The vibes just flowed in afterwards.”

On the first song on the EP, Temilade samples a stylized variation of Wizkid’s 2019 summer number Joro.

She explores the full range of the beat, deploying a brash relatable chorus rooted in the usual Nigerian lingo but enmeshed in a web of sonic sophistication that entraps you before you stop to give its origin a thought.

‘Crazy tings are happening, crazy tings are happening’… is an assertion of awareness. An awareness of the struggle, awareness of the collective poverty that has taken a hold of our Nigerian locality.

Watch Crazy Things Official Music Video, Directed by UAX below

[embedded content]

