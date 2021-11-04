[Video] Wande Coal – “Come My Way”

Spread the love











Wande Coal release ‘Come My Way’ official music video, Directed by SESAN.

The diamond class is now in session, On the 28th of October, Wande Coal served his first official 2021 single titled “Come My Way“. Produced by SPIRITUAL VIBES the song follow up WC’s feature on; Peruzzi’s Available, DJ Neptune’s Music Messiah, and CDQ’s Kogbede.

The last time fans got a release from Wande Coal himself was in September, 2021 when he dropped Realms EP.

This new song “Come My Way” is vibes inclined, King Coal and his producers; Bruno & Screwface blend our Afrobeat genre perfectly with the South African sound.

The video is out on YouTube, Watch and Enjoy below

[embedded content]

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love









