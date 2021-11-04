Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

VIDEOS

[Video] Wande Coal – “Come My Way”

Nov 4, 2021 , , ,
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Wande Coal release ‘Come My Way’ official music video, Directed by SESAN.

The diamond class is now in session, On the 28th of October, Wande Coal served his first official 2021 single titled “Come My Way“. Produced by SPIRITUAL VIBES the song follow up WC’s feature on; Peruzzi’s Available, DJ Neptune’s Music Messiah, and CDQ’s Kogbede.

The last time fans got a release from Wande Coal himself was in September, 2021 when he dropped Realms EP.

HOT STORY  Larry Zuka – “In Love With You” f. Rita Daniel

This new song “Come My Way” is vibes inclined, King Coal and his producers; Bruno & Screwface blend our Afrobeat genre perfectly with the South African sound.

The video is out on YouTube, Watch and Enjoy below

[embedded content]


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

Lyrics VIDEOS

[Viral Video + Full Lyric] Barry Jhay – “Kabiyesi LYRICS”

VIDEOS

[Video] Tems – “Crazy Tings”

VIDEOS

[Video] Deankelly – “Ginika”

You missed

VIDEOS

[Video] Wande Coal – “Come My Way”

Nov 4, 2021
News

Davido’s Baby mama, Sophia Reveals The Only Time Imade Is Allowed To Show Off

Nov 3, 2021
News

OKKRRR! Cardi B To Host 2021 American Music Awards

Nov 2, 2021
News

“You Are Different From Them” – Yinka Ayefele Confesses After Meeting Davido In Atlanta

Nov 1, 2021