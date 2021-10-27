[Viral Video + Full Lyric] Barry Jhay – “Kabiyesi LYRICS”

Kabiyesi Lyrics With Viral Video, performed by Barry Jhay… Enjoy!
Barry Jhay drops “Kabiyesi“, a song that contains his unique musical vocals and prowess that will get you in your feelings and make you reminisce your past, Listen and Check out its Lyrics.
LYRICS
Hey ooo, aa, ehy ye e ah o aaa
Ooooooooooooo
Hey hey hey hey, hana e ye ha eh aa oo
Say the truth be say I no know, I be no know say I go blow,
I just picki my load from my mama house, follow my road dey gooo
E be no go well oo but today I dey thank God ooo,
The eye wey shed tears yesterday, today e dey share joy e ooo
I say Kabiosi oooo, iru re kosi ooo
Iwo loni ko si iberu ooo, kosi ifoya mo rara
Sha ma dami lanu oo
Na this hustle I dey when I be lost my brother ooo,
The same years ****
I know say mo ma gbera ni bi bayi,
But what I went through was worth it on Christ
Sometimes I forget my moth?r, face my life make them no use me get my mother
Hustle so i can get things for my mother, oh nana
Following the Legacy of my father
I’m on it mama
Say the truth be say I no know, I be no know say I go blow,
I just picki my load from my mama house, follow my road dey gooo
E be no go well oo but today I dey thank God ooo,
The eye wey shed tears yesterday, today e dey share joy e ooo
I say Kabiosi oooo, iru re kosi ooo
Iwo loni ko si iberu ooo, kosi ifoya mo rara
Sha ma da bi ra loon
(Outro)
Ma da bi ra
Iwo loni ko si iberu ooo, kosi ifoya mo rara
Sha ma da bi ra loon
Watch the viral video below
[embedded content]