[Viral Video + Full Lyric] Barry Jhay – “Kabiyesi LYRICS”

Kabiyesi Lyrics With Viral Video, performed by Barry Jhay… Enjoy!

Barry Jhay drops “Kabiyesi“, a song that contains his unique musical vocals and prowess that will get you in your feelings and make you reminisce your past, Listen and Check out its Lyrics.

LYRICS

Hey ooo, aa, ehy ye e ah o aaa

Ooooooooooooo

Hey hey hey hey, hana e ye ha eh aa oo

Say the truth be say I no know, I be no know say I go blow,

I just picki my load from my mama house, follow my road dey gooo

E be no go well oo but today I dey thank God ooo,

The eye wey shed tears yesterday, today e dey share joy e ooo

I say Kabiosi oooo, iru re kosi ooo

Iwo loni ko si iberu ooo, kosi ifoya mo rara

Sha ma dami lanu oo

Na this hustle I dey when I be lost my brother ooo,

The same years ****

I know say mo ma gbera ni bi bayi,

But what I went through was worth it on Christ

Sometimes I forget my moth?r, face my life make them no use me get my mother

Hustle so i can get things for my mother, oh nana

Following the Legacy of my father

I’m on it mama

Say the truth be say I no know, I be no know say I go blow,

I just picki my load from my mama house, follow my road dey gooo

E be no go well oo but today I dey thank God ooo,

The eye wey shed tears yesterday, today e dey share joy e ooo

I say Kabiosi oooo, iru re kosi ooo

Iwo loni ko si iberu ooo, kosi ifoya mo rara

Sha ma da bi ra loon

(Outro)

Ma da bi ra

Iwo loni ko si iberu ooo, kosi ifoya mo rara

Sha ma da bi ra loon

Watch the viral video below

[embedded content]

