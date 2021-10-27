Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

Lyrics VIDEOS

[Viral Video + Full Lyric] Barry Jhay – “Kabiyesi LYRICS”

Oct 27, 2021 , , ,
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Kabiyesi Lyrics With Viral Video, performed by Barry Jhay… Enjoy!

Barry Jhay drops “Kabiyesi“, a song that contains his unique musical vocals and prowess that will get you in your feelings and make you reminisce your past, Listen and Check out its Lyrics.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD MP3

LYRICS

Hey ooo, aa, ehy ye e ah o aaa
Ooooooooooooo
Hey hey hey hey, hana e ye ha eh aa oo

Say the truth be say I no know, I be no know say I go blow,
I just picki my load from my mama house, follow my road dey gooo

HOT STORY  [Video] Rema – “Soundgasm”

E be no go well oo but today I dey thank God ooo,
The eye wey shed tears yesterday, today e dey share joy e ooo

I say Kabiosi oooo, iru re kosi ooo
Iwo loni ko si iberu ooo, kosi ifoya mo rara
Sha ma dami lanu oo

Na this hustle I dey when I be lost my brother ooo,
The same years ****
I know say mo ma gbera ni bi bayi,
But what I went through was worth it on Christ

Sometimes I forget my moth?r, face my life make them no use me get my mother
Hustle so i can get things for my mother, oh nana
Following the Legacy of my father
I’m on it mama

HOT STORY  Fans of Davido and Wizkid engage in a fight with bottles over who is better (VIDEO)

Say the truth be say I no know, I be no know say I go blow,
I just picki my load from my mama house, follow my road dey gooo

E be no go well oo but today I dey thank God ooo,
The eye wey shed tears yesterday, today e dey share joy e ooo

I say Kabiosi oooo, iru re kosi ooo
Iwo loni ko si iberu ooo, kosi ifoya mo rara
Sha ma da bi ra loon

(Outro)
Ma da bi ra
Iwo loni ko si iberu ooo, kosi ifoya mo rara
Sha ma da bi ra loon

Watch the viral video below

HOT STORY  Wizkid join #EndSARS protests in London (Photos & Video)

[embedded content]


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

Lyrics

[Lyric] Bad Boy Timz – “Move LYRICS”

VIDEOS

[Video] Tems – “Crazy Tings”

VIDEOS

[Video] Deankelly – “Ginika”

You missed

Lyrics VIDEOS

[Viral Video + Full Lyric] Barry Jhay – “Kabiyesi LYRICS”

Oct 27, 2021
News

Simi Almost Fainted After Meeting J.Cole

Oct 26, 2021
Lyrics

[Lyric] Bad Boy Timz – “Move LYRICS”

Oct 25, 2021
News

[Mixtape] DJ Ohanz – “AfroMix”

Oct 24, 2021