Spread the love











Popular Ghanaian rapper had his song playing in the background as Prince Boateng and Mario Balotelli train.

The Ghanaian ex international who plays for Monza a Serie B team in Germany, Prince Boateng links up with Italian professional player and team mate at Monza as they vibe to Wavy by Kaligraph featuring Sarkodie.

See Video Below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love