WAEC release statements on 2020 examination timetable

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has now released a fresh statement as regards the examination timetable circulating in Nigeria.

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu had announced that the reopening schools for students in “transitional classes.”

He directed students in Basic Six, JSS 3 and SS3 to resume on August 3rd 2020.

But reacting to an inquiry by a Twitter user identified as Jamiu Kazeem Babatunde, WAEC said the timetable did not emanate from it.

An alleged timetable for 2020 WAEC had circulated on social media over the weekend..

Jamiu Kazeem Babatunde@Jaykaybabs wrote, “I would love if WAEC can attend to this question of circulating time table.

Responding @waecnigeria said, “ WAEC did not release the timetable in circulation. As you can see, it was a timetable we had used for a previous examination. Please, disregard it.”

@waecnigeria did not release the timetable in circulation. As you can see, it was a timetable we had used for a previous examination. Please, disregard it. https://t.co/u8pfyxylKz — WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) July 5, 2020

The information is not from @waecnigeria. Please, disregard it. Thank you. https://t.co/R3DRFklhQI — WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) July 5, 2020

