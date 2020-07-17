WASSCE 2020: Nigerian govt to confirm new exam dates soon

Spread the love











The Nigerian government says they will be revealing new dates for WASSCE 2020 The following their meeting with the West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Monday.

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba while speaking to the press on Friday says there will be further consultations with four other countries, before new examination dates are announced.

“We met with WAEC on Monday and have agreed to further consult with four other countries on a new examination date.

“We appreciate the concern shown by all stakeholders and note the divergent views expressed on the matter.

“Parents should be rest assured that the safety of our students and teachers is paramount as we work assiduously towards the speedy reopening of our schools for the exit classes to take external examinations,” he said.

